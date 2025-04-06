Advertisement
Indian Idol Season 15: Manasi Ghosh Wins; Subhajit Chakraborty, Sneha Shankar Take Runner-Up Positions

Manasi Ghosh secured the Indian Idol Season 15 winner title, while Subhajit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar earned the runner-up positions.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
Indian Idol Season 15: Manasi Ghosh Wins; Subhajit Chakraborty, Sneha Shankar Take Runner-Up Positions

In the grand finale of Indian Idol Season 15, Manasi Ghosh secured a winner position during the finale episode, aired on Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television. 

The Indian Idol official page shared a congratulatory post with a photo of Manasi Ghosh on their Instagram handle and wrote, "The moment we’ve all been waiting for! Congratulations to our Indian Idol 15 winner"

The scene was filled with intense moments and stunning musical performances, keeping the audience captivated and eagerly awaiting the final result until the very end.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fremantle India (@fremantleindia)

 

Meanwhile, Indian Idol contestant Subhajit Chakraborty secured the first runner-up position, while Sneha Shankar held the second runner-up position.

Since its debut last year, Indian Idol Season 15 has captivated audiences with its blend of raw talent, captivating storytelling, and unforgettable music.

