Malaysian Beauty Queen Lishalliny Kanaran Accuses Indian Priest Of Molestation, 'He Put His Hands Inside My Blouse...'

New Delhi: Lishalliny Kanaran, an Indian-origin model who won the Miss Grand Malaysia 2021 has levelled some serious allegations against an Indian priest in Malaysia. She accused the priest of molesting her under the garb of 'blessings'.

Who Is Lishalliny Kanaran?

Lishalliny in her elaborate Instagram note shared her ordeal. The beauty pageant winner accused the priest of touching her inappropriately after pouring what he claimed was 'holy water from India'. The actress-TV host is from Selangor in Malaysia. She was a student of Architecture at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) and was studying while she won the Miss Grand Selangor 2020 title, according to Yamcha Time.

Lishalliny Kanaran's Molestation Allegations

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred last month at Mariamman Temple in Sepang. It came to light when Lishalliny Kanaran, who is also the winner of Miss Grand Malaysia in 2021, shared the allegations on social media. “The suspect is an Indian national who was temporarily filling the position because the temple’s resident priest is currently abroad,” Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

In her note, she wrote: "There's a priest there who would usually guide me through the rituals, since I'm new to all this. I don't know much, and I've always appreciated his help," she recalled. "On that day, while I was praying, he approached me and told me he had some holy water and a protective string to tie for me; a blessing, he said. He asked me to see him after my prayers."

Adding, "That was where it happened, at a temple. That betrayal is what cuts the deepest. I won't go into more detail. But I was MOLESTED by that priest. And I couldn't react," she said.

She filed a police complaint against the priest on July 4. However, she said that when they went to the temple, the priest had already fled, reportedly. The police is on a lookout for the accused and the investigation is underway.