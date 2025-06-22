Indian-Origin Rapper Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj Faces Backlash Over 'Kali Maa' Depiction In Explicit Music Video

New Delhi: Indian-origin rapper Tommy Genesis has come under fire from netizens over her latest music video. Tommy Genesis — whose real name is Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj — released the video for her song True Blue recently, and it has sparked widespread outrage online, with many accusing her of cultural appropriation.

In the video, Mohanraj appears to portray the Hindu goddess Kali Maa, wearing blue body paint, heavy gold jewelry, and a red bindi. The Canada-based artist is also seen holding a crucifix, licking it, and posing with it suggestively — actions that further fueled the controversy.

The song True Blue is part of her upcoming album, Genesis. In the now-viral clip, she wears a gold bikini, golden stilettos, and is seen folding her hands in a ‘namaste’ gesture at one point, while performing explicit moves in other scenes.

How Did the Internet React?

Reactions across social media were swift and scathing:

One user called the video “disrespectful”

Another wrote, “Our goddess is not your costume... what validation are you seeking?”

A third commented, “This is PATHETIC! Stop appropriating Hindu culture for likes.”

“Appropriating Hindu culture is the new trend for these so-called Westerners,” another user added.

A commenter wrote, “Yikes. And the fact that you thought this was cool — lmao.”

Another said, “You’re literally using Hindu gods for aesthetic and clout. Delete this.”

One tweet read: “This is Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj. She is a Canadian citizen of Malayalam, Tamil, and Swedish descent. Her Indian heritage makes it very likely that this portrayal was deliberate. This is blasphemy.”

Another person expressed disappointment: “She is a Canadian artist with Indian roots — from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Her new song openly mocks both Hindu and Christian faiths. This isn’t creativity, it’s pure disrespect.”

Who is Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj?

Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, known professionally as Tommy Genesis, was born in Vancouver, Canada. She is of Tamil and Swedish descent, with roots tracing back to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Her music often explores themes of gender, sexuality, and rebellion. She has previously described herself as a “fetish rapper.” In 2016, she was dubbed “the internet’s most rebellious underground rap queen” by an international publication.