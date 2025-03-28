Mumbai: Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday in connection with the ongoing case surrounding his controversial YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'.

Raina previously appeared before the Cyber Cell on February 24 and was seen entering the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office today.

The investigation centers around allegations of promoting obscenity and vulgar content through his show.

#WATCH | India's Got Latent Case | Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the officials of Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell in connection with the case pic.twitter.com/2fAeMxZtcK — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2025

The controversy erupted earlier this month when an FIR was filed against several people associated with 'India's Got Latent', including Raina, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others.

The FIR accuses the show of featuring sexually explicit discussions and promoting obscene content that was accessible to the public via YouTube.

In light of the ongoing legal issues, Raina made a decision to reschedule his India tour. He took to Instagram to share the news, assuring fans that refunds would be provided for tickets.

"Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon," he wrote.

Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain confirmed that notices had been served to several individuals named in the FIR, including Raina, Chanchlani, Allahbadia, and others.

"We have served notices, but they have not complied yet. We are looking into the matter as per legal procedure and will take action accordingly," Jain said.

Earlier this February, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani had appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch in February, where his statement was recorded.

Similarly, Rakesh Sawant, who also appeared on India's Got Latent, was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, appearing to record her statement on February 27.

The show came under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks were made by Ranveer Allahbadia during a recent episode.

Allahbadia's comment about a contestant involving their parents quickly went viral and was met with widespread criticism on social media.

The podcaster later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but lacked humour.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in his apology.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.