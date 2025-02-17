Mumbai: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a new hearing date for Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and others after they failed to appear before the commission in person in connection to the ongoing 'India's Got Latent' show controversy.

The NCW said that many of those summoned cited concerns about their personal safety, prior foreign travel commitments, and other logistical challenges as reasons for their absence on February 17. The Commission said it has considered the reasons and has rescheduled the hearing to allow those individuals to comply with the summons.

The Commission said that Ranveer Allahbadia had informed it that he is receiving death threats and requested a new hearing date after three weeks. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

Apoorva Mukhija has communicated that she fears for her safety and can only attend the hearing virtually. Her lawyer, in an email said that Mukhija will attend in person once the situation stabilizes. The Commission has accepted her request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

Samay Raina, currently in the US for a pre-planned tour, assured the Commission that he will make himself available for a hearing upon returning to India. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 11.

The Commission said it has accepted the request of Jaspreet Singh who said he is on tour in Paris and will return to India by March 10, 2025, at which point he will cooperate with the Commission's inquiry. The NCW has rescheduled the hearing for March 11.

Ashish Chanchlani did not attend the hearing in person; instead, his advocate appeared on his behalf and stated that Ashish was unwell. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

Tushar Poojari, the producer of "India's Got Talent," and Saurabh Bothra have failed to respond to the Commission's notice. NCW strongly condemned their lack of seriousness and issued a resummon for them for March 6, 2025.

Balraj Ghai informed the Commission that he is outside India and will respond once he returns. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 11, 2025.

In the resummon, the National Commission for Women instructed the accused individuals to cooperate with the proceedings and appear as instructed.

The Raina-hosted show 'India's Got Latent' became embroiled in controversy over comments made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. During the show, he asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?"

Following this, the National Commission for Women summoned Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others on February 17 at the NCW office in New Delhi.

NCW said in a release that the Commission has taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by content creators such as Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect. In light of this concern, under the instructions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial remark made by the content creators on India's Got Latent, NCW added.

In addition to NCW condemnations, a formal complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission.

The complaint alleges that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women in an attempt to gain popularity and financial benefit through online broadcasts.

The complainant has called for strict action against the individuals involved in the show, especially concerning the remarks made by Allahbadia and Raina.