YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently got emotional in his first video after his involvement in the India’s Got Latent controversy. Chanchlani, who was part of the show’s panel alongside Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Apoorva Mukhija, found himself caught in a storm after Allahbadia’s controversial remarks on ‘parental sex.’

In his heartfelt video, Chanchlani addressed the impact of the controversy on his work and his resolve to fight through tough times.

"Hello doston, kaise ho aap log, I know, aapke messages padhe maine, chal raha hai. Maine socha story pe aapse baat karlun lekin ab samajh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge (Hello, friends! How are you all? I read your messages—I know what’s going on. I thought of talking to you through my story, but now I don't know what to say. We'll fight through this situation; we've seen tough times before, and we'll learn something new from this as well)."

He also asked his fans to pray for him and his family during these difficult times.

"Main aap sabse bas yahi request karta hoon ki meri family aur mujhe apni prayers mein rakhna. Jab bhi main wapas aaun, mera kaam thoda idhar-udhar ho gaya hoga, lekin tab bhi support karma (I just request you all to keep my family and me in your prayers. Whenever I return, my work might be a bit all over the place, but still, keep supporting me)," he added.

Despite the turmoil, Chanchlani assured his followers that he remains committed to his work.

"I will work hard, as I have always worked hard. Bus dhyan rakhiye sab log apna (everyone please take care of yourself)."

He captioned the video, "Take care everyone, thanks for being there (sic)."

The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on the show, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against him in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Assam. On February 18, the Supreme Court barred him from airing any show while granting him interim protection from arrest.

However, in a recent relief, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea to cancel his podcast, allowing him to continue his shows, but reminded him that freedom of speech comes with limitations. The court firmly stated that "using foul language is not humour."