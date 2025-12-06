IndiGo Flight Crisis: Lauren Gottlieb, Jay Bhanushali, Rahul Vaidya Among Celebs Hit By Massive Delays

Mumbai: At a time when the Indian skies erupted into chaos after IndiGo airline cancelled several flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across major airports nationwide.



Amid the growing outrage, celebrities were also seen having their own travel plans derailed as many took to social media and expressed frustration over the indefinite waiting and delays at terminals.



Actor-choreographer Lauren Gottlieb, who was spotted outside an airport, spoke to the media and shared her reaction to the flight situation.

"Everything that you have seen online and over the news - it looks like an apocalypse inside. All the flights to Dubai were cancelled. There were hundreds of people in there, and it looked like some kind of disaster had happened," she said, further urging people to avoid taking IndiGo flights at the moment.



Actor Jay Bhanushali, who was also among the ones who had to face the wrath of the flight delays, took to his Instagram stories and shared his ordeal.

Having waited hours before taking his flight to Mumbai, Jay took a subtle dig at the airline and wrote, "After so many hours of travel, I deserve to be welcomed with this song 'Desh Mere'. Thank you Indigo for the unplanned extended trip."



Singer Rahul Vaidya was also affected by the same, as he detailed his experience with a series of posts on Instagram.

Along with a selfie of himself, Rahul wrote, "One of the worst days to fly! And we have a show in Kolkata tonight... and still don't know how we are going to reach there!" In another post, the singer revealed spending Rs 4.20 lakhs for boarding passes over his domestic flights.

"These boarding cards are worth 4.20 lakhs and it's just till Bombay... and now Mumbai to Kolkata will be separate. This is the most expensive domestic travel ever done by me," he wrote.



Aly Goni, in a playful dig at IndiGo, pointed out how flight tickets were hiked after IndiGo cancellations.



"It's high time India should have one more domestic airlines...poore desh ki buri halat kardi @IndiGo6E ne.. Aur sone pe suhaga Baaki airlines ne prices triple kardiya. Kya chor aviation hai yaar humare yaha..unreal."



In view of the situation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines, especially IndiGo, to implement measures immediately to resolve the severe disruption to flight schedules and stabilise services without delay, an official statement said.

