Influencer Anunay Sood’s Death Report Cites Accidental Drug And Alcohol Overdose: Report

New Delhi: US authorities have confirmed that Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood died from an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and alcohol. The 32-year-old, known for his travel content, passed away on November 4 in Las Vegas.

According to a Clark County, Nevada, coroner’s report obtained by TMZ, Sood’s official cause of death was listed as “combined fentanyl and ethanol toxicity,” with the manner of death ruled accidental.

Circumstances Surrounding Death

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sood was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel while attending the Las Vegas Concours 2025 car show.

Earlier police reports indicated that a woman staying with Sood told investigators the group purchased what they believed to be cocaine from a man on the casino floor around 4 a.m. She said Sood, along with her and another woman, consumed the substance before falling asleep. When the two women woke roughly an hour later, they found Sood unresponsive.

Authorities recovered a small bag containing an unidentified white substance from the room, along with other evidence suggesting the group had snorted the powder. Lab tests later confirmed the substance contained fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid linked to a rising number of accidental overdoses in the United States.

Influencer Career and Achievements

At the time of his death, Sood was based in Dubai and had built a large following through his visually striking travel content. He had amassed over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and approximately 380,000 subscribers on YouTube. He was also featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Sood began his career documenting his travels on Instagram before launching his own Dubai-based digital performance and marketing agency. Over the years, he visited 46 countries and publicly shared his goal of travelling to all 195 countries and regions across the world.