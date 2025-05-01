Influencer Misha Agrawal Died By Suicide, Felt 'Worthless Over Decreasing Instagram Follower'; Sister Shares 'Heart-Breaking' Note

New Delhi: Popular social media influencer Misha Agrawal followers were in for a shock when her death news broke. The young content creator breathed her last just 2 days before turning 25 as confirmed by her family through a post on her Instagram account. Days later, her sister released a statement on April 30, confirming that Misha had died by suicide.

Misha Agrawal died on April 24. Her family shared the devastating news with a post reading: 'Misha Agrawal , April 26, 2000 – April 24, 2025', without revealing the cause of death.

Her sister has now shared the note on Instagram along with the screenshot of Misha's phone's wallpaper, it reads, "Her Phone wallpaper says everything. Her only aim of life. Instagram is not a real world and followers are not real love, please try to understand this."

Misha Agrawal's Heart-Broken Sister

A heart-broken sister wrote: “My little baby sister had built her world around Instagram and her followers, with a single goal of reaching 1 million followers and gaining loving fans. When her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless. Since April, she had been deeply depressed, often hugging me and crying, saying, 'Jijja, what will I do if my followers decrease? My career will be over."

Her sister added, "I advised her to view Instagram as mere entertainment and not let It consume her. I urged her to focus on her happiness and let go of anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, my little sister didn't listen and became so consumed by Instagram and followers that she left our world forever. Tragically, she became so overwhelmed that she took her own life, leaving our family devastated."

Her family has requested privacy during this time.

Misha held a law degree (LLB) and was preparing for the Provincial Civil Services – Judicial (PCSJ) exams.