Influencer Sejal Kumar Gets 'Rokafied' With Long-Time Beau Bharat Subramaniam, Shares Heartwarming Pictures
Influencer Sejal Kumar has begun her wedding festivities and has been “rokafied” with her long-time beau, Bharat Subramaniam.
On January 11, 2025, the influencer and YouTuber shared the news of her engagement. Sejal was seen donning a golden lehenga, while Bharat Subramaniam opted for a classic black coat.
(This a developing copy)
