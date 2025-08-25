Advertisement
SEJAL KUMAR

Influencer Sejal Kumar Gets 'Rokafied' With Long-Time Beau Bharat Subramaniam, Shares Heartwarming Pictures

Influencer Sejal Kumar has begun her wedding festivities and has been “rokafied” with her long-time beau, Bharat Subramaniam.

Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Influencer Sejal Kumar has begun her wedding festivities and has been “rokafied” with her long-time beau, Bharat Subramaniam.

On January 11, 2025, the influencer and YouTuber shared the news of her engagement. Sejal was seen donning a golden lehenga, while Bharat Subramaniam opted for a classic black coat.

(This a developing copy)

