Influencer Tanner Martin Passes Away At 30: THIS Other 23-Year-Old YouTuber Known For Minecraft Videos Had Also Announced His Own Death

New Delhi: Beloved Social Media Influencer Tanner Martin took to his social media to announce his demise by publishing a pre-recorded video message.

The video, which starts with,"If you're watching this, I'm dead," Martin talks about how he had seen one other create a similar farewell message which influenced him to do the same calling it a thoughtful way he can share his final reflections.

Two years ago, one of the biggest Minecraft YouTubers of all time, Technoblade, took to his YouTube channel, announcing his death.

The video opens with Technoblade’s father, who shares that Techno had written a message and asked him to read it to everyone. It then transitions to Technoblade’s gameplay screen, where his voice can be heard: “Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I'm dead.”

In his heartfelt farewell, Techno reveals that his real name was Alex, clearing up an old joke from a 2016 video where he and his siblings had pretended his name was Dave during a livestream.

He goes on to express his gratitude to his fans, saying with a touch of humour, “Sorry for selling out so much in the past month, but thanks to everyone who bought hoodies, plushies, and channel memberships, my siblings are going to college,” his voice filled with excitement.

Watch The Video Here:

The death of this YouTuber devastated fans around the world. As a tribute, A Minecraft Movie honored him by featuring an avatar of a pig wearing a cape.

In 2021, he told his fans that he'd been diagnosed with metastatic sarcoma after experiencing pain and a lump in his shoulder, which was later revealed to have been stage 4 sarcoma that had metastasised to his lungs.

On the other hand, Martin was a former call centre employee and had become a widely admired figure online for sharing his candid and inspiring documentation of his cancer journey.