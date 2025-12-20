‘Inka Agent Zinda-Salamat Nahi Jaata’: Pak Politician Unhappy With Alleged On-Screen Portrayal In Dhurandhar

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar may not have shattered global box office records, but the espionage thriller continues to dominate conversations internationally.

Set largely in Pakistan’s Lyari neighbourhood, the film draws inspiration from real-life events and figures. One such character is Jameel Jamali, portrayed by Rakesh Bedi, who is reportedly inspired by former Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol. Gabol has now reacted to the portrayal and expressed his displeasure.

Pak Politician Reacts to Portrayal in Dhurandhar

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nabil Gabol, a former Member of Pakistan’s National Assembly, has also served as the Minister of State for Ports and Shipping. It has been widely speculated that Bedi’s character in Dhurandhar is based on him.

Recently, while speaking to the media, Gabol was asked whether he would approach international forums to seek a ban on the film, which has drawn criticism in Pakistan for allegedly “tarnishing the country’s image.” The former MNA responded that he does not have the financial means to do so but went on to criticise the film, particularly the depiction of his character.

The video clip begins with a reporter saying, “India mein ek film banayi hai Dhurandhar. Sunne mein aa raha hai ki aapka kirdaar bhi hai usme.”

Reacting to this, Gabol said, “Mera toh kirdaar bada hi important dikhaya gaya hai usme. Lekin main bas ek baat kehna chahunga ki Dhurandhar mein jo mera kirdaar dikhaya gaya hai, woh bahut dabangg tha. Aur dabangg is tarah se tha ki inhone mere role ko sahi tarike se nahi dikhaya.”

(“My character was shown as very important in the film. But I just want to say that the way my character has been portrayed is not accurate. My role was meant to be daring, but it hasn’t been depicted correctly.”)

Gabol, who was born in Lyari and served as an elected member of the Sindh Provincial Assembly from 1988 to 1997, also criticised the portrayal of the locality in the film. He said, “Inhone koshish kari hai Lyari ko terrorist hub dikhane ki. Lyari koi terrorist hub nahi hai. Agar inka koi agent aa jata, toh woh zinda-salammat Lyari se nahi jata.”

(“They have tried to show Lyari as a terrorist hub, which it is not. If their agent had come there, he would not have returned alive.”)

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks based in Lyari. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and newcomer Sara Arjun in key roles.

Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Indian operative who embeds himself within Pakistan’s criminal underworld and political system. His character infiltrates a gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

The film ends on a cliffhanger, with the makers confirming a sequel. Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled to release in March 2026.