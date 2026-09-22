New Delhi: Bollywood actress-model Alankrita Sahai ushered in the Ganesh Utsav festivity with warmth, devotion and festive spirit as she shared a beautiful glimpse of the celebrations from her home. Radiating happiness and positivity, Alankrita was seen enjoying the auspicious occasion and seeking Bappa’s blessings with her loved ones.
Alankrita wore traditional attire, looking elegant in Indian wear. Sharing the video on social media, Alankrita expressed her feelings through a heartfelt caption: “छोटे-छोटे कदम, बड़ी-बड़ी खुशियाँ… बाप्पा आते हैं, तो दुख सारे ले जाते हैं। मोदक का मीठा स्वाद और बाप्पा का साथ — बस यही तो है असली आनंद!” Her words beautifully capture the happiness of having Bappa around and the belief that his presence brings positivity while taking away all worries.
The celebration also offered fans a glimpse into the festive spirit, as she marked the occasion with faith and happiness. From the traditional festivities to the sweet joy of modaks, her video beautifully captured the essence of Ganeshotsav 2026— celebrating devotion, togetherness and the little moments that bring immense happiness.
Through her heartfelt celebration, Alankrita reminded everyone that Ganesh Utsav is not just about rituals but also about welcoming positivity, gratitude and happiness into our homes and hearts. Her warm festive glimpse has certainly added to the celebratory spirit surrounding Bappa's arrival.
During the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivity, Bappa temples are beautifully decorated. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha. Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up nationwide, and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings. The festival is celebrated with gusto and enthusiasm by Indians across the globe.
It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyana period (noon) and hence, the recommended Puja timing is in the afternoon. The legend has it that on the tenth day after the Ganpati is immersed, the lord heads back to Mount Kailasha to his parents—Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. It starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.
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