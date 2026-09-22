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Inside Alankrita Sahai's Ganpati 2026 celebrations, actress shares home pics

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 festivity: Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, Ganeshotsav is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Inside Alankrita Sahai's Ganpati 2026 celebrations, actress shares home pics
Image Credit: Instagram

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Inside Alankrita Sahai's Ganpati 2026 celebrations, actress shares home pics
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