New Delhi: With the festival of lights, Diwali 2025 knocking at the doors, we often look forward to get some style and decor inspiration from our Bollywood celebs. This year Diwali is being celebrated on October 20 and the preparations are already in full swing among enthusiasts to look their best on one of the biggest Indian festivals. Adding to the fun, Gen-Z actress Ananya Panday has opened the window to her kind of Diwali through Pinterest. Yes, this time she has curated a board that reflects her personal traditions, style, and celebration rituals.

Ananya and collaborated with Pinterest - which is a popular visual search and discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas, and shop products - as part of the forthcoming 2025 Pinterest Holiday Edit. Ananya Panday's Diwali board highlights desi rituals, traditions, DIY ideas, and shoppable inspiration.

Ananya’s board features over 40 Pins, including:

● Her favourite Diwali fashion moments

● DIY décor ideas to light up your home

● Beauty secrets and festive glam tips

● Personal memories and traditions that make the festival meaningful

Diwali on Pinterest

Diwali is a time for renewal, light, and togetherness. Every year, Pinterest sees a surge in searches for festive inspiration, from “Diwali outfit ideas” to “DIY rangoli designs.”

“Ananya Panday is a powerful voice for Gen Z - not just a fashion icon, but someone who inspires through self-expression and lifestyle. She’s a natural fit for Pinterest, where young people discover, plan and shop for ideas that reflect who they are. This collaboration celebrates Diwali in a personal, expressive and actionable way; her board is a great example of how Pinterest helps people bring ideas to life” said Laurel Stier, Director Originals, Pinterest.