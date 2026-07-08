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  • /Inside Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception: Jackie Shroff's unique gift to Rekha's blessings to newlyweds

Inside Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception: Jackie Shroff's unique gift to Rekha's blessings to newlyweds

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception turned into a star-studded evening with well known faces from the industry were seen to celebrate this occasion.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
Inside Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception: Jackie Shroff's unique gift to Rekha's blessings to newlyweds
Image Credit: Instagram

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