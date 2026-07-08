On their special day, the newlyweds looked every bit the picture of elegance in their traditional ensembles. While Rohan kept it classic in a black sherwani featuring an intricately embroidered bandhgala kurta paired with straight-fit tapered trousers, Anshula turned heads in a custom-designed Amit Aggarwal ensemble. The bride chose a striking sindoori red saree crafted from Banarasi brocade, which the designer reimagined into a sculptural corset silhouette. Blending traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary edge, the look made for a stunning bridal statement.