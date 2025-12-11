Farrhana Bhatt's Transformation: She was introduced a peace activist and actor from Jammu and Kashmir. Less than a week into the show, and Farrhana was the first contestant to get voted out by the inmates but as luck would have it, she was moved to the secret room. After she re-entered the house, it was never the same. She came, she fought and she went till the finish line.

Farrhana Bhatt's journey inside the Bigg Boss 19 house can been a roller coaster ride with highs and lows shaping her stint on the show. She did several cameos and featured in many music videos before making it big on Salman Khan-led reality show.

Today, let's take a look at 5 rare and unseen photos of Farrhana Bhatt which prove how far she has come all the way. From the day she first entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, to the finale night, Farrhana gained fans but has transformed herself and lost oodles of weight. From her initial days when she featured in an advertisement commercial flaunting her unibrow to the Laila Majnu cameo - Farrhana's magical transformation is evident. Take a look at these photos:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source



Who Is Farrhana Bhatt?

Farrhana Bhatt, born on March 15, 1997, is a film actress and peace activist from Jammu and Kashmir. She is currently in Bigg Boss 19 as one of the most-talked about contestants. She made her debut in 2016 in Bollywood movie Sunshine Music Tours & Travels opposite to Sunny Kaushal and has worked with banner like SKF, Balaji telefilms, Yashraj films, Friday Filmworks, Dharma productions etc. She is known for Laila Majnu (2018), Notebook (2019) etc among others.

As per IMdb has studied Bachelor's Degree (Hons) in Mass Communication and Journalism and Diploma in Acting from Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares, also she has attended more than three theatre workshops on 9 Emotions in Mumbai.

Farrhana Bhatt's Net Worth

According to various reports, Bhatt’s net worth is around 1.5 to 3 crore.

What's Next For Farrhana Bhatt?

After winning hearts with her Bigg Boss 19 journey, the star is ready to explore more. In an interview with Filmygyan, Farrhana was asked about featuring in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi next, to which she said, "I don’t know if I have been locked for the show. When Rohit sir came to Bigg Boss, he asked me in a task if I would come to Khatron Ke Khiladi. I said yes because it’s very challenging, and that’s my kind of thing. So if there is any reality show I would do after BB, it will only be KKK; otherwise, I won’t do any reality show. I don’t want my heart to break again. If I give my 100% again and still don’t win, then I’ll lose myself."

Fans are keenly waiting for an official announcement about Farrhana's next project.