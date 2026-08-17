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Inside David Dhawan's 75th birthday with Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Varun Dhawan

David Dhawan birthday: David Dhawan and Salman Khan have worked together in several films and also share a close personal bond after both have been spotted together at several special occassions and movie releases.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Inside David Dhawan's 75th birthday with Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Varun Dhawan
Image Credit: Instagram/@Rumy Jafry

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Inside David Dhawan's 75th birthday with Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Varun Dhawan
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