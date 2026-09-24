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  • /Inside Gauri Pradhan's first Chhath Puja from ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ sets

Inside Gauri Pradhan's first Chhath Puja from ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ sets

Chhath Puja 2026: The actresses' festive appearance comes as the show is also incorporating Chhath Puja celebrations into its current storyline, with the women of the Virani family participating in the festivities.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
Inside Gauri Pradhan's first Chhath Puja from ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ sets
Image Credit: Instagram/@gauripradhan

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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