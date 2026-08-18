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  • /Inside Georgina Rodriguez's jaw-dropping $75 million diamond look at Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding - Watch viral video

Inside Georgina Rodriguez's jaw-dropping $75 million diamond look at Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding - Watch viral video

Georgina Rodriguez stunned at her wedding with Cristiano Ronaldo by pairing a simple white Gucci suit with $75 million worth of rare Chopard diamonds. Her bridal look blended minimal fashion with extraordinary jewellery, setting a new benchmark for modern luxury weddings.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Inside Georgina Rodriguez's jaw-dropping $75 million diamond look at Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding - Watch viral video
Image Credit: Vogue from Instagram

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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