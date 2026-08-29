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Inside Hrithik Roshan’s empire: Massive net worth, 48+ million social media followers & son Hrehaan’s music debut

Hrehaan Roshan, the eldest son of actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, has officially made his debut as an independent musician with his self-written debut single, This Heavenly Place.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
Inside Hrithik Roshan’s empire: Massive net worth, 48+ million social media followers & son Hrehaan’s music debut
Image Credit: @hrithik roshan/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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