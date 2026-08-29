/Inside Hrithik Roshan’s empire: Massive net worth, 48+ million social media followers & son Hrehaan’s music debut

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines once again, this time following a significant milestone in his family life. His elder son, Hrehaan Roshan, lovingly known as "Ray" by his family, has officially stepped into the music industry with the release of his debut single titled This Heavenly Place.
As Hrehaan embarks on his artistic journey, public interest in the Roshan family continues to grow. Hrithik Roshan remains one of Indian cinema's biggest superstars, boasting an estimated net worth of Rs 3,100 crore.
Best known for playing screen hero Krrish, the actor made a record-breaking Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and has since expanded his empire into business with his successful homegrown activewear label, HRX. He also commands a massive digital presence, boasting around 48.7 million followers on Instagram.
Hrehaan has taken on multiple creative roles for his debut track as a singer, songwriter, and guitarist. This Heavenly Place has been produced by Sudan, with Ankur Tiwari serving as the A&R lead. The accompanying music video adopts a minimalist approach, featuring a black-and-white acoustic setup designed to keep the focus entirely on Hrehaan's vocals and instrumentation.
Although Hrehaan is now capturing media attention with his debut, his passion for music has been building for years. He completed his schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School before graduating from the American School of Bombay in Mumbai in May 2024. Following high school, Hrehaan moved to Boston, Massachusetts, to pursue higher education at the prestigious Berklee College of Music after securing admission on a merit-based scholarship in recognition of his musical talent.
Music runs deep in the Roshan family history. Hrehaan's great-grandfather, Roshan, was a celebrated composer in Hindi cinema whose compositions remain classic staples of Indian music.
Continuing that legacy, his grand-uncle Rajesh Roshan built a successful career as a leading film composer. Among his notable works is the iconic soundtrack for Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which launched Hrithik Roshan as a leading actor in 2000 and established a close artistic synergy between Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik's early career.
While Hrehaan enters a field deeply rooted in his lineage, his debut as an independent singer-songwriter signals his intention to build a distinct creative identity separate from his father's acting pathway.
Born on March 28, 2006, the 20-year-old artist is the elder son of Hrithik Roshan and interior designer Sussanne Khan, alongside his younger brother, Hridhaan Roshan.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan dated for four years before marrying on December 20, 2000, shortly after the success of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. After over a decade of marriage, the couple announced their separation in December 2013 and finalised their divorce by mutual consent in November 2014.
Both parents have remained supportive of their sons' individual aspirations while keeping them largely away from the Bollywood spotlight during their upbringing. With This Heavenly Place, Hrehaan steps into public view on his own terms—introducing himself as an independent young musician committed to his craft.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.