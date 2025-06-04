New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Janhvi Kapoor turned heads with her smashing Cannes debut at the red carpet this year with the premiere of her film Homebound. Her stunning looks instantly caught everyone’s attention. Gen-Z star kids's famous BFF Orry or Orhan Awatramani dropped a Cannes behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses of Janhvi’s preparation for the big night, featuring a relaxing champi (head massage) from her sister, Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes BTS

Among the shared clips was the heartwarming moment of Khushi giving Janhvi a champi. “This is how I prep — you need a good champi no matter where you are,” Janhvi said with a smile. When Khushi asked if she was doing it right, Janhvi cheekily responded, “Go harder! You’re too careful because of your nails.” Khushi confessed her fear of tugging at Janhvi’s hair.

Janhvi’s Cannes debut created quite the stir. She graced the red carpet with a series of show-stopping ensembles styled by Rhea Kapoor. Paying homage to her late mother, Sridevi, Janhvi donned a Tarun Tahiliani handwoven real tissue skirt and corset, meticulously crafted in Banaras, complemented by a dupatta draped elegantly over her head.

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Movies

Looking ahead, Janhvi Kapoor has several exciting projects lined up. Alongside Homebound, which stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa and premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Additionally, Janhvi will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari, scheduled to hit screens on July 25, 2025.