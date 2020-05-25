Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma’s ‘insane lunch’ on Eid

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan made sure his actress wife Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma had a blast this Eid. He donned the chef’s hat to make a sumptuous lunch for the Kapoor sisters. ‘Chef Saifu’ cooked mutton biryani for lunch and made sure it was a special one. Reviewing the dish, Karisma wrote, "Chef Saifu, best mutton biryani ever! Insane lunch," while Kareena, too, shared the same photo, adding some heart emoticons.

Take a look at how the dish looked like:

Wow, Saif!

Earlier, Karisma had treated the Khans to a chocolate cake, which Kareena relished and said, “Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world.”

Kareena, since she joined Instagram officially in February, has been on a sharing spree. She has posted glimpses from her family album, much to the delight of her fans. Take a look at some of them here.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ and his next film is ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. On the other hand, Kareena’s next is ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Takht’.