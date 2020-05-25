हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eid 2020

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma’s ‘insane lunch’ on Eid

Reviewing the dish, Karisma wrote, "Chef Saifu, best mutton biryani ever! Insane lunch," while Kareena, too, shared the same photo, adding some heart emoticons.

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma’s ‘insane lunch’ on Eid
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan made sure his actress wife Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma had a blast this Eid. He donned the chef’s hat to make a sumptuous lunch for the Kapoor sisters. ‘Chef Saifu’ cooked mutton biryani for lunch and made sure it was a special one. Reviewing the dish, Karisma wrote, "Chef Saifu, best mutton biryani ever! Insane lunch," while Kareena, too, shared the same photo, adding some heart emoticons.

Take a look at how the dish looked like:

Wow, Saif!

Earlier, Karisma had treated the Khans to a chocolate cake, which Kareena relished and said, “Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world.”

Kareena, since she joined Instagram officially in February, has been on a sharing spree. She has posted glimpses from her family album, much to the delight of her fans. Take a look at some of them here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim  #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone... #StayHome #StaySafe

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ and his next film is ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. On the other hand, Kareena’s next is ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Takht’.

Tags:
Eid 2020EidKareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanKarisma Kapoor
Next
Story

Won’t relax until the last migrant worker reaches home, says Sonu Sood
  • 1,38,845Confirmed
  • 4,021Deaths

Full coverage

  • 54,38,106Confirmed
  • 3,45,273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M28S

Delhi CM Kejriwal in press conference: Corona won't end soon, we must keep the death toll low