KRISHNA SHROFF

Inside Krishna Shroff's Travel Wardrobe Perfect For Your Next Vacation - Bikinis To Bodycons

Check out Krishna Shroff is the founder of Matrix Fight Night. She is the younger sister of  Tiger Shroff.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Inside Krishna Shroff's Travel Wardrobe Perfect For Your Next Vacation - Bikinis To Bodycons Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's fitness enthusiast daughter Krishna Shroff also has an eye for chic fashion when it comes to her styling. And her wardrobe has something for every girl who wishes to derive some inspiration from Krishna's choice of clothes. From bikinis to dresses, Krishna has got all the basics covered. You can plan your travel wardrobe, taking cues from the celebrity go-to outfits:: 

Brunch Outfit 

Krishna Shroff modelling a figure-hugging silhouette in this stretch floral lace dress with a sweeping godet skirt and fluted cuffs, is both contemporary and feminine, making her look like a Goddess.

Chill Like A Boss By the Pool

When on vacation, there is always that one day when you'd want to leisurely lay down by the pool and relax. And you can always borrow swimsuit and bikini references from Krishna Shroff, a self-confessed beach baby. 

Which-Colour Swimwear 

She paired an Elaréa Australia Ocean Breeze strapless one-piece swimsuit with a  colourful Zara Patchwork ruffle skirt. In fact, the water baby has paired the skirt with many of her bikinis, and you can too. 

The Perfect Day-Out-Fit

This outfit of Krishna Shroff’s, courtesy her parents' closet, is the perfect day-out-fit for a summer vacation. With loose and comfy pants, paired with a crochet crop top, its comfort and style all included in one outfit!

The Pookie Day-Out-Fit

If you want to look cute on your day out during vacation, you can borrow inspiration from Krishna Shroff's cream-coloured crop jumper that she paired with a jacquard high-waist mini skirt with an elastic waist in black. If this is not your definition of cute, then we don't know what is! 

The Perfect Party Outfit  

Krishna Shroff's Short tulle dress featuring a round neck, long sleeves, draped detail at the waist, asymmetric hem and a contrast lining serves as the perfect party dress when on a vacation. 

 

