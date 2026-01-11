Advertisement
DHURANDHAR

⁠Inside Lal Kothi, Amritsar: The Real Location Behind Akshaye Khanna’s Lyari Home In Dhurandhar

In the 2025 blockbuster film Dhurandhar, the lavish "Lyari home" of the character Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna) is actually Lal Kothi , a historic 19th-century haveli located in Amritsar, Punjab. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
⁠Inside Lal Kothi, Amritsar: The Real Location Behind Akshaye Khanna’s Lyari Home In Dhurandhar(Source: X)

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has taken the box office by storm, and one of the most loved characters from the film is Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. While the story is largely set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, Rehman Dakait’s on-screen home is actually a real, working haveli in Amritsar known as Lal Kothi.

Lal Kothi: Rehman Dakait’s On-Screen Home

Lal Kothi is a 19th-century haveli located in Punjab and has now gained nationwide recognition as Rehman Dakait’s residence in Dhurandhar. Built around 1876, the architectural gem is a blend of French, Italian, and colonial styles, according to historian and author Peter Bance.

Italian and French influences are clearly visible across several rooms, particularly in the interior layout and finishes. The haveli has retained much of its original charm, marble floors, carved wooden staircases, open fireplaces, and even marble water fountains that are no longer in use.

Not New to Film Crews

Lal Kothi is no stranger to film shoots. The haveli has been used in several productions over the years. Caretaker Deepak Yadav told TrueScoop that multiple film crews have shot at the property, including the film Sadiyaan, which starred Rishi Kapoor and Rekha.

Yadav added that the property has changed hands over time and is currently maintained by an ashram and managed by a trust.

How Lal Kothi Came Into the Spotlight

Public interest in Lal Kothi surged after the release of Dhurandhar. Actor Saumya Tandon revealed the filming location in December on social media platform X. “The very first scene I shot for #Dhurandhar, in Amritsar—Rehman Dakait’s haveli,” she wrote, drawing attention to the haveli’s high ceilings and marble water fountain.

Dhurandhar Box Office Records

Dhurandhar has entered the Top 5 all-time Indian films, breaking multiple box office records. The film became the fastest to cross Rs 800 crore in India and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in the US, Canada, and Australia, cementing its blockbuster status by early 2026.

By the end of its fourth weekend, the film became the seventh highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark and went on to surpass Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1,040+ crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 1,055 crore) to rank as the seventh biggest Indian grosser of all time, according to trade tracking site Sacnilk.

About the Film

Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks based in Lyari. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and newcomer Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

As Dhurandhar continues to break records and dominate headlines, fans are already eager for the sequel, which is expected to release in March 2026.

