Inside Manish Malhotra’s star-studded house party with Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar

Mumbai: Bollywood ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday night hosted a stylish house party with some of his closest friends from the film industry.

Sharing glimpses from the evening on his social media account, Manish posted selfies with Bollywood biggies Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

One of the highlights of the evening was a cheerful reunion of Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar, with Manish captioning the picture as, “From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to now.”

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Kajol and Rani Mukerji, for the uninitiated, essayed the role of Anjali and Tina in the movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. It was directed by Karan Johar and the styling and costume designing was handled by Manish Malhotra.

Talking about the party hosted by Manish, saw a very classy and upbeat decor at his house. The pictures shared by Manish of his luxurious home decor, included floral arrangements and framed family photographs.

Karisma Kapoor later reposted one of the pictures on her social media account and called the group “Friends forever.” The picture featured herself along with Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar.

In another picture, Kajol was seen smiling warmly in a black outfit, while Rani Mukerji kept it elegant and simple.

Actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani too featured in the selfies shared by Manish on his social media account.

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Talking about Manish Malhotra, the fashion designer is considered to be one of the best in the industry and has been a part of the glamour world for over three decades.

Reportedly, Manish began his costume designing journey in films with Juhi Chawla’s ‘Swarg’ in the early 1990s, but it was ‘Rangeela’ starring Urmila Matondkar that became a major turning point in his career and changed the styling game in Bollywood.

Over the years, Manish has designed costumes for many iconic stars including Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and many others.

Apart from fashion, Manish recently stepped into film production as well. He backed ‘Gustaakh Ishq’, starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah that released in November last year.

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