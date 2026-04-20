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NewsEntertainmentPeopleInside Namita Thapar’s lavish lifestyle: Shark Tank India judge’s Rs 50 crore Pune home with yoga space, personalised workspace — IN PICS
NAMITA THAPAR

Inside Namita Thapar’s lavish lifestyle: Shark Tank India judge’s Rs 50 crore Pune home with yoga space, personalised workspace — IN PICS

Namita Thapar is a popular Indian entrepreneur, business executive, and investor, best known as a "shark" on the reality television show Shark Tank India. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Inside Namita Thapar’s lavish lifestyle: Shark Tank India judge’s Rs 50 crore Pune home with yoga space, personalised workspace — IN PICS(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Namita Thapar recently faced trolling on social media after she spoke about the health benefits of Namaz. The Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals drew backlash online following her remarks, with several users reacting strongly to her statement.

For the unversed, the net worth of all the sharks on the show is significantly high, and Namita Thapar is counted among the richest judges. Here’s a closer look at her wealth and the expensive assets she owns.

Rs 50 crore Pune home

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The Shark Tank judge reportedly owns a lavish home in Pune, valued at around Rs 50 crore, according to The Times of India and GQ. While the exact cost remains undisclosed, reports suggest the property reflects a blend of luxury and comfort.

The residence features a spacious living area with a large grey L-shaped sofa, minimalist décor, and statement lighting fixtures. The interiors lean heavily on natural elements like stone and wood, giving the space a refined and elegant feel.

The house also includes landscaped green zones and a sprawling garden area, offering a calm outdoor retreat. Inside, there are multiple cosy seating corners designed for reading and relaxation. A dedicated yoga space and a personalised workspace, where she often conducts business add to the functionality of the home. The balcony, lined with lush greenery, further enhances the overall aesthetic.

Emcure’s global footprint

Founded in 1981, Emcure Pharmaceuticals has expanded its presence to more than 70 countries. Its research and development division includes over 500 scientists, while the total workforce exceeds 11,000 employees.

According to The Economic Times, the company reported a profit of Rs 418 crore on a revenue of Rs 6,091 crore in 2011, underlining its strong business growth over the years.

Career journey

After completing her MBA, Namita Thapar moved to the United States, where she worked as the Business Finance Head at Guidant Corporation, a medical device firm.

She returned to India after six years and joined Emcure Pharmaceuticals as Chief Financial Officer. She was later elevated to the role of Executive Director. The company was founded by her father, Satish Mehta, who currently serves as CEO and Managing Director.

Luxury on wheels

Namita Thapar also owns a BMW X7, which is reportedly priced at around Rs 2 crore. The SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder diesel engine that produces 261 bhp, combining performance with comfort.

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