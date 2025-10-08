New Delhi: Who doesn't know Orry aka Orhan Awatramani by now? Anyone who is remotely following Bollywood or showbiz world, has been or read about Orry and his quirkiness. So, this time filmmaker Farah Khan and her famous cook Dilip in her new vlog got up and close with none other than internet sensation - Orry at his Mumbai house.

Orry welcomed Farah and Dilip, playing the perfect host. His huge Mumbai mansion is all about luxury, class and mirrors his OTT style. “This is my family house. The whole building belongs to us," he told Farah. The Mumbai residence has black-and-white theme overall with striking marble flooring, whitewashed walls, and everything luxe.

Inside Orry's Closet

How can you not check out Orry’s wardrobe! He revealed about setting the clothes by season. “I mess it up every day. But my help, Jannat, fixes it before I return." Jannat, he adds, has been with him long before fame found him in 2023.

He also showed off his a statement piece in his closet - a 6-kilo silver jacket. “It’s cute but gives me body ache," he laughs, calling it a one-time outfit.

Orry's Living Room

Farah found a table piled high with phone cases. “When I wake up, I choose a case for the day. This is just one station. I have many more." He even jokes that he sends used ones to Uorfi Javed for her DIY creations. Orry shared how there is a one strict rule about memories – no photo frames, except in one corner. “We believe memories fade. Even good ones make you sad," he explained.

About Orry's Family

Orry revealed his brothers live in the United States, adding that he swapped his parents’ side of the home for his own.

He flaunted his huge photo-collection with celebs including Kareena Kapoor and Kylie Jenner. But not everyone makes the cut: “I don’t take pictures with my friends’ parents," he added insists, before adding mischievously, “except Boney Kapoor – he’s my direct friend."

Who Is Orry?

He is seen with almost all Gen-Z star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Navya Naveli Nanda and has several pictures with Nysa Devgan. According to his LinkedIn profile, Orhan works as a Special Project Manager at RIL Chairpersons Office. He pursued a bachelor's in Fine arts and communication design from New York's Parsons School of Design. He not only parties with Bollywood celebs but has been spotted with the Kardashians, Joe Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Kylie Jenner among others.