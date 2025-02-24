Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2863266https://zeenews.india.com/people/inside-prajakta-koli-vrishank-khanals-vibrant-mehendi-ceremony-groom-to-be-gives-a-peck-on-actresss-cheek-2863266.html
NewsLifestylePeople
PRAJAKTA KOLI

Inside Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal's Vibrant Mehendi Ceremony, Groom To-Be Gives A Peck On Actress's Cheek

Prajakta Koli looked radiant in a red suit, while Vrishank could be seen wearing a white kurta pyjama for the ceremony.

|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 09:02 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Inside Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal's Vibrant Mehendi Ceremony, Groom To-Be Gives A Peck On Actress's Cheek Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Prajakta Koli is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Vrishank Khanal. Ahead of their big day, the couple shared adorable photos from their intimate mehendi ceremony.

The dreamy photos, posted on Instagram, show Prajakta and Vrishank surrounded by loved ones, enjoying the festive atmosphere.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

In one romantic moment, Vrishank is seen giving Prajakta a loving kiss on the cheek. Other photos capture the couple's joyful moments, including Prajakta getting her mehendi done, Vrishank and Prajakta's parents dancing, and the couple sharing sweet glances.

Prajakta looked radiant in a red suit, while Vrishank could be seen wearing a white kurta pyjama for the ceremony.

Prajakta kept the caption simple, adding a heart and an evil-eye emoji to the photos.

The couple's mehendi ceremony was an intimate affair, with close family and friends in attendance. Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for several years and announced their engagement in 2023. The couple has been together since before Prajakta's rise to fame.

On the work front, Prajakta was recently seen in season 3 of her web series, 'Mismatched' co-starring Rohit Saraf. The series is available to stream on Netflix. 


 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK