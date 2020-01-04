Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' beach vacation with friends

New Delhi: For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, life is all about living to the fullest and the star couple make sure they make the most of it by spending time with each other, their families and friends on special occasions. They ringed into the New Year in the snow-capped mountains in California and then went to a beach location to party.

Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a thank you note for her family and friends and along with the post, treated her fans to pictures of her and Nick's vacation on the beach. The couple stands out in the group and looks totally adorable. Priyanka can be seen sitting on Nick's lap and he plants a kiss on her cheek.

"Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives," wrote Priyanka.

And, here's how Priyanka and Nick welcomed the New Year. "Life as it should be," he wrote.

For Christmas, Priyanka and Nick were joined by her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth.

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 in a two-part wedding ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. They later hosted three wedding receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink'.