New Delhi: Filmmaker Farah Khan visited Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's New Delhi bungalow for her famous vlogs along with cook Dilip. In her latest YouTube video, the Om Shanti Om director gave viewers a full home tour of Ranbir Kapoor's sister's swanky house.

Home Tour Of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's House

In the vlog, Farah was joined by Riddhima, her daughter Samara Sahni whose conversations were interesting and hilarious. The home tour starts with Farah and Dilip being wowed by her massive mansion which he initially mistook for a seven-star hotel.

Inside the house is a sprawling living area, a separate lounge section, besides Riddhima also owns a personal floor, called the 'chill out zone'. The house also has a barbecue area and a lush garden. The entrance is decorated with 3 crystal chandeliers, vintage furniture, rugs, mirrors and paintings. We also get to notice ambient lighting, cosy dining space, and a home bar.

There is a floor-to-ceiling windows with natural light offering a cosy balcony views in the lounge area.

Who Is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni?

Riddhima is the daughter of late legendary Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and the sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor. She got married to Bharat Sahni, a Delhi-based businessman, in 2006. The couple has one daughter, Samara Sahni, born in 2011.

On the work front, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a fashion designer and entrepreneur. She made her screen debut with Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3). She is now all set for her much-awaited acting debut alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and comedian Kapil Sharma.