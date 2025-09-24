Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963838https://zeenews.india.com/people/inside-riddhima-kapoor-sahnis-luxurious-new-delhi-mansion-which-looks-like-a-7-star-hotel-2963838.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNI

Inside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Luxurious New Delhi Mansion Which Looks Like A 7-Star Hotel

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a fashion designer and entrepreneur. She made her screen debut with Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3).

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Inside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Luxurious New Delhi Mansion Which Looks Like A 7-Star HotelPic Courtesy: Instagram/YouTube grab

New Delhi: Filmmaker Farah Khan visited Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's New Delhi bungalow for her famous vlogs along with cook Dilip. In her latest YouTube video, the Om Shanti Om director gave viewers a full home tour of Ranbir Kapoor's sister's swanky house.

Home Tour Of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's House

In the vlog, Farah was joined by Riddhima, her daughter Samara Sahni whose conversations were interesting and hilarious. The home tour starts with Farah and Dilip being wowed by her massive mansion which he initially mistook for a seven-star hotel.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Step Inside Ashneer Grover’s Rs 30 Crore South Delhi Mansion: 150 kg Dining Table, Rs 1.5 Cr Bar & Luxury Interiors - In Pics

Inside the house is a sprawling living area, a separate lounge section, besides Riddhima also owns a personal floor, called the 'chill out zone'. The house also has a barbecue area and a lush garden. The entrance is decorated with 3 crystal chandeliers, vintage furniture, rugs, mirrors and paintings. We also get to notice ambient lighting, cosy dining space, and a home bar.

There is a floor-to-ceiling windows with natural light offering a cosy balcony views in the lounge area.

Who Is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni?

Riddhima is the daughter of late legendary Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and the sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor. She got married to Bharat Sahni, a Delhi-based businessman, in 2006. The couple has one daughter, Samara Sahni, born in 2011. 

ALSO READ: Meet Farah Khan's Famous Cook Dilip, His First Paycheck Was Rs 300, Joined Director For Rs 20,000, Now Earns A Whopping...

On the work front, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a fashion designer and entrepreneur. She made her screen debut with Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 3). She is now all set for her much-awaited acting debut alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and comedian Kapil Sharma. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh