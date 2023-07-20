trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637818
SHAH RUKH KHAN'S HOUSE

Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Palatial Rs 200 Cr Worth Mannat Home Through Interior Designer Wife Gauri Khan's Eyes - Unseen Pics

Mannat Unseen Pics: Gauri Khan gave a glimpse of her mansion and showed the unseen cosy corner through social media today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Palatial Rs 200 Cr Worth Mannat Home Through Interior Designer Wife Gauri Khan's Eyes - Unseen Pics Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a global icon today with a massive hit film career, multiple brand endorsements, production house and is also one of the Richest Actors. His palatial house Mannat in Mumbai is a must-visit sight-seeing spot for fans and tourists. Designed by his wife Gauri Khan, the grand bungalow has security beefed up and you can only see the high fences from outside. Today, Gauri shared an inside photo of Mannat and we thought fans might wanna take a sneak-peek. 

STEP INSIDE SRK-GAURI KHAN'S MANNAT

Gauri took to her Instagram handle and wrote: A home is a place we can truly be ourselves… and how it is designed speaks volumes. To know about my thoughts on design, pick up my coffee table book #MyLifeInDesign… @PenguinIndia

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Earlier this year, while launching Gauri's coffee-table book, 'My Life In Design', SRK revealed, "When we bought Mannat, it was way beyond our means, and once we were done buying the house, we didn't have money to decorate it. We hired a designer, only to realise we couldn't afford him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

"So, I turned to Gauri, as she had artistic talent, and asked her to be the designer for our house. Mannat started like that, and over time, we earned and kept buying little stuff for the house. We even once went to South Africa to buy leather for the sofas, and I think that training ground got her into designing."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KHANS FAN CLUB  (@khans_.fanclub)

MANNAT WORTH RS 200 CRORE

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

The sea-facing Rs 200 crore worth bungalow - Mannat has five huge bedrooms, a gym, a private movie theatre, a pool and a massive library as per GQ India report.

