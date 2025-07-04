New Delhi: Following the launch of their first destination-led collaboration with Dubai, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, India’s most-loved couple share personal reflections on discovering a more surprising and intimate side of the city. The duo's new ad video has gone viral.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Dubai Holiday

Dubai’s latest tourism campaign, are inviting travellers to experience the city through their eyes, unveiling their favourite spots. Titled 'Dubai, Ready For A Surprise', the campaign captures Virat and Anushka exploring the city in refreshingly new ways. The debut film in the campaign sees them surprising each other with thoughtfully curated experiences across the city, offering a glimpse into the emotional connections that can be formed through travel. They posted on social media: "From quaint bonfires to spontaneous moments by the beach, join Virat and I as we share highlights of our most memorable Dubai holiday. A destination we hold very close to our hearts, Dubai never ceases to surprise us and every trip has brought us some of our most cherished moments. Do you have special someone to surprise on your next Dubai holiday? #VisitDubai #Ad"

What Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Said

Virat Kohli said: “This campaign really brought out a different side of Dubai for us. Whether it was relaxing at Tapasakeat One&Only One Za’abeel – home to the UAE’s longest sky infinity pool – or letting loose at the iconic O Beach, it reminded us how Dubai always delivers something unexpected. It’s a place that evolves with you. There’s a unique comfort here – the flavours, the energy, even small things like finding your favourite dish – yet every visit feels fresh. That’s what keeps us coming back."

Anushka Sharma added: “Dubai has always been special, but working on this campaign made it feel personal in a new way. From quiet, meaningful moments to spontaneous discoveries, it wasn’t about ticking boxes - it was about making memories. There’s a warmth and ease to the city that instantly puts you at peace, while still offering new experiences every time. That balance between familiarity and surprise is something we truly love, and hope others get to experience too."

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), said: “This collaboration with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is a natural fit – their genuine affection for Dubai and the way they engage with audiences make them ideal champions for the city. As we work towards the goal of further consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, this campaign underlines the diversity of Dubai’s ever-evolving offering and our commitment to consistently providing visitors fresh and memorable experiences, whether they are arriving for the first time or returning. India remains one of our most important source markets, and partnerships like these help us foster meaningful cultural connections, inviting Indian travellers to explore and rediscover Dubai in new and exciting ways.”