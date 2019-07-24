close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram rich list 2019

Instagram Rich List 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli find space in top 30

Coming to our desi celebs, Priyanka has 43,038,343 followers and gets $271,000 cost per posting while Virat has 36,159,776 followers $196,000 cost per post.

Instagram Rich List 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli find space in top 30

New Delhi: The social media verdict is out! Popular photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram has become the go-to place for not just celebrities but almost everyone who wants to share new things and check out the latest trending stuff.

The Instagram Rich List 2019 is out and guess what? Amongst the desi names, global icon Priyanka Chopra enjoys the 19th spot while cricketer Virat Kohli is at number 23 in the list.

The list is shared by HopperHQ which happens to be an Instagram scheduling tool and visual social media planner. The list is topped by reality TV star Kylie Kardashian with 139,226,677 followers and $1,266,000 cost per posting.

Popular American singer Ariana Grande follows Kylie to number 2 spot with 158,417,760 followers and $996,000 cost per posting on Instagram.

At number three is sports personality Cristiano Ronaldo and number 4 is taken by Kylie's sister and another 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kim Kardashian. Singer-actress Selena Gomez enjoys the number 5 spot.

Coming to our desi celebs, Priyanka has 43,038,343 followers and gets $271,000 cost per posting while Virat has 36,159,776 followers $196,000 cost per post.

The list has different categories such as Celebrity, beauty, fashion, fitness, food, lifestyle, sport, and travel. Check out the complete list here.

 

 

 

Tags:
Instagram rich list 2019kylie kardarshianInstagramPriyanka ChopraVirat Kohlihoppershqtop earning Instagram celebrities
Next
Story

Move over Priya Prakash Varrier, Kartik Aaryan winks and netizens call him 'national crush'

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Top 25: Watch top 25 news of the day