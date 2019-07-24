Instagram Rich List 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli find space in top 30

New Delhi: The social media verdict is out! Popular photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram has become the go-to place for not just celebrities but almost everyone who wants to share new things and check out the latest trending stuff.

The Instagram Rich List 2019 is out and guess what? Amongst the desi names, global icon Priyanka Chopra enjoys the 19th spot while cricketer Virat Kohli is at number 23 in the list.

The list is shared by HopperHQ which happens to be an Instagram scheduling tool and visual social media planner. The list is topped by reality TV star Kylie Kardashian with 139,226,677 followers and $1,266,000 cost per posting.

Popular American singer Ariana Grande follows Kylie to number 2 spot with 158,417,760 followers and $996,000 cost per posting on Instagram.

At number three is sports personality Cristiano Ronaldo and number 4 is taken by Kylie's sister and another 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kim Kardashian. Singer-actress Selena Gomez enjoys the number 5 spot.

Coming to our desi celebs, Priyanka has 43,038,343 followers and gets $271,000 cost per posting while Virat has 36,159,776 followers $196,000 cost per post.

The list has different categories such as Celebrity, beauty, fashion, fitness, food, lifestyle, sport, and travel. Check out the complete list here.