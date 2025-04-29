International Dance Day 2025: 5 Tinseltown Divas Who Set The Stage On Fire With Their Dance Moves

New Delhi: Bollywood’s young beauties are redefining dance with every beat they move to. Known for their perfectionist style and energetic hook steps, these divas have delivered chartbuster performances that still linger in our minds.

This International Dance Day, revisit some of the most vibrant and unforgettable performances from the new-age queens of Bollywood. Each of them brings her own flair, groove, and infectious spirit—making it impossible not to tap your feet and join the rhythm!

Take A Look At B-Town Divas Slay With Their Sizzling Dance Moves:

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram with her signature effortless energy, blending grace and sass in a performance that screamed Gen Z glam. Whether it's her twirls or her powerful moves, Shanaya proves yet again why she’s on every choreographer's radar.

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani, known for her raw charm and natural screen presence, let loose with a casual, high-on-vibe dance reel that radiated fun and freedom. Her moves had an authentic, unfiltered edge, showing that for her, dance is as much about feeling as it is about form.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta brought out the drama and dynamics, commanding the screen with emotive steps and fierce transitions. Her reel was a celebration of confidence, feminine power, and fluidity all at once.

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel, on the other hand, served up a performance that was cool, clean, and catchy. With a freshness that blends classical elements with street groove, her reel showcased just how versatile young talent in the industry can be.

Kriti Sanon

The queen of balance—between commercial stardom and artistic authenticity—Kriti lit up our screens with a fiery routine. Her powerful movements, expressive face, and commanding presence reminded everyone that she’s not just a phenomenal actor, but a trained dancer who knows how to own the stage.