International Dance Day 2025: Alaya Furniturewalla Shares Throwback Dance Video, Showcases Her Sleek Moves

New Delhi: Actress Alaya Furniturewalla, known for her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman, celebrated International Dance Day 2025 by sharing a throwback video that highlights her impressive dancing skills.

The video, posted on her official social media handle, features Alaya performing a graceful routine to the song "Mai Tera" from the film Kalank. In the caption accompanying the clip, she wrote, “Bringing back this choreography on a song that will always have my heart #InternationalDanceDay,” expressing her deep connection to the performance.

Alaya’s fluid movements and precise execution quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom praised her talent and dedication. Her seamless performance led several users to compare her to a professional dancer. One fan remarked, “I thought she is a professional actress… but she is a professional dancer as well,” while another commented, “Girl, I love how hardworking you are.”

Known for her commitment to exploring creative avenues beyond acting—including dance and fitness—Alaya continues to build a reputation as a multifaceted artist. Her growing fan base often applauds her discipline and authenticity, qualities that have distinguished her among the new generation of Bollywood talent.

From her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman to her roles in Freddy and the upcoming Srikanth, Alaya has steadily carved out a space for herself in the industry. Despite hailing from a film family, she is recognized for forging her own path and maintaining a sincere approach to her craft.