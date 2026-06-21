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  • /International Yoga Day 2026: Akshay Kumar performs yoga asanas alongside Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, promotes healthy ageing

International Yoga Day 2026: Akshay Kumar performs yoga asanas alongside Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, promotes healthy ageing

Akshay Kumar marked International Day of Yoga 2026 by performing yoga asanas alongside Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and participants. The actor championed wellness and healthy living while embracing this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2026: Akshay Kumar performs yoga asanas alongside Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, promotes healthy ageing
Image Credit: Akshay Kumar, Instagram

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