International Emmy 2025 Nominations Full List: India’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Competes With Global Hits

The Imtiaz Ali film Amar Singh Chamkila, released on Netflix in April 2024, competed with global hits by earning multiple nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2025. 

|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 06:48 PM IST|Source: ANI
International Emmy 2025 Nominations Full List: India's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Competes With Global Hits

New York: The International Emmy Awards announced their nominations on Thursday, September 25, marking a record-setting year with 64 nominees across 16 categories from 26 countries.
 
Among the big-ticket nominations is India's 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' which stars Diljit Dosanjh.
 
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around the story of Punjab's late folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the "Elvis of Punjab." The film is nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while Dosanjh himself has received a nomination for Best Actor.
 
Other major titles in the running include the BBC crime-comedy 'Ludwig,' which secured nominations for Best Comedy and Best Actor for David Mitchell, and 'Rivals' from the United Kingdom, which is nominated in Best Drama.
 
Here's the full list of nominees:
 
Non-Scripted Entertainment
 
Big Brother: Canada - Season 12
 
Insight Productions

Canada
Love is Blind: Habibi
 
Imagic / Netflix
 
United Arab Emirates

?Quien es la Mascara? - Season 6 [The Masked Singer]

TelevisaUnivision / Endemol Shine Boomdog
 
Mexico
 
Shaolin Heroes
 
Metronome Productions / Banijay / TV 2 Danmark
 
Denmark
 
Short-Form Series
 
Beyond Dancing
 
Radio Television Hong Kong

Hong Kong SAR, China

 
La mediatrice [The Mediator]
 
KOTV
 
Canada
 
My Dead Mom
 
LoCo Motion Pictures
 
Canada
 
Todo se Transforma - Season 4 [Change is Everything]
 
Warner Bros. Discovery / Buffalo Producciones
 
Argentina
 
Sports Documentary

Argentina '78

 Disney+ Original Productions / Pampa Films
 
Argentina
 
Chasing the Sun 2
 
T+W
 
South Africa
 
It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football
 
You First Originals
 
Spain
 
Whisper / Up & Away Film Entertainment / Prime Video
 
United Kingdom
 
Telenovela
 
Deha [The Good & The Bad]
 
Ay Yapim
 
Turkiye
 
Mania de Voce [Crazy About You]
 
TV Globo
 
Brazil
 
Regreso a Las Sabinas [Return to Las Sabinas]
 
Diagonal TV / Disney+
 
Spain
 
Valle Salvaje
 
Studio Canal
 
Spain
 
TV Movie/Mini-Series
 

Amar Singh Chamkila
 
Window Seat Films / Netflix
 
India
 
Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb
 
Sperl Film
 
Germany
 
Lost Boys & Fairies
 

Duck Soup Films
 
United Kingdom
 
Vencer o Morir [Victory or Death]
 
Amazon MGM Studios / Parox S.A.
 
Chile
 The winners will be revealed on November 24 at a ceremony in New York City. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

