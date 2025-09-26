International Emmy 2025 Nominations Full List: India’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Competes With Global Hits
The Imtiaz Ali film Amar Singh Chamkila, released on Netflix in April 2024, competed with global hits by earning multiple nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2025.
New York: The International Emmy Awards announced their nominations on Thursday, September 25, marking a record-setting year with 64 nominees across 16 categories from 26 countries.
Among the big-ticket nominations is India's 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' which stars Diljit Dosanjh.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around the story of Punjab's late folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the "Elvis of Punjab." The film is nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while Dosanjh himself has received a nomination for Best Actor.
Other major titles in the running include the BBC crime-comedy 'Ludwig,' which secured nominations for Best Comedy and Best Actor for David Mitchell, and 'Rivals' from the United Kingdom, which is nominated in Best Drama.
Here's the full list of nominees:
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Big Brother: Canada - Season 12
Insight Productions
Canada
Love is Blind: Habibi
Imagic / Netflix
United Arab Emirates
?Quien es la Mascara? - Season 6 [The Masked Singer]
TelevisaUnivision / Endemol Shine Boomdog
Mexico
Shaolin Heroes
Metronome Productions / Banijay / TV 2 Danmark
Denmark
Short-Form Series
Beyond Dancing
Radio Television Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR, China
La mediatrice [The Mediator]
KOTV
Canada
My Dead Mom
LoCo Motion Pictures
Canada
Todo se Transforma - Season 4 [Change is Everything]
Warner Bros. Discovery / Buffalo Producciones
Argentina
Sports Documentary
Argentina '78
Disney+ Original Productions / Pampa Films
Argentina
Chasing the Sun 2
T+W
South Africa
It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football
You First Originals
Spain
Whisper / Up & Away Film Entertainment / Prime Video
United Kingdom
Telenovela
Deha [The Good & The Bad]
Ay Yapim
Turkiye
Mania de Voce [Crazy About You]
TV Globo
Brazil
Regreso a Las Sabinas [Return to Las Sabinas]
Diagonal TV / Disney+
Spain
Valle Salvaje
Studio Canal
Spain
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Amar Singh Chamkila
Window Seat Films / Netflix
India
Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb
Sperl Film
Germany
Lost Boys & Fairies
Duck Soup Films
United Kingdom
Vencer o Morir [Victory or Death]
Amazon MGM Studios / Parox S.A.
Chile
The winners will be revealed on November 24 at a ceremony in New York City.
