International Emmy 2025 Nominations Full List: India’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Competes With Global Hits

New York: The International Emmy Awards announced their nominations on Thursday, September 25, marking a record-setting year with 64 nominees across 16 categories from 26 countries.



Among the big-ticket nominations is India's 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' which stars Diljit Dosanjh.



Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around the story of Punjab's late folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the "Elvis of Punjab." The film is nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while Dosanjh himself has received a nomination for Best Actor.



Other major titles in the running include the BBC crime-comedy 'Ludwig,' which secured nominations for Best Comedy and Best Actor for David Mitchell, and 'Rivals' from the United Kingdom, which is nominated in Best Drama.



Here's the full list of nominees:



Non-Scripted Entertainment



Big Brother: Canada - Season 12



Insight Productions

Canada

Love is Blind: Habibi



Imagic / Netflix



United Arab Emirates

?Quien es la Mascara? - Season 6 [The Masked Singer]

TelevisaUnivision / Endemol Shine Boomdog



Mexico



Shaolin Heroes



Metronome Productions / Banijay / TV 2 Danmark



Denmark



Short-Form Series



Beyond Dancing



Radio Television Hong Kong

Hong Kong SAR, China



La mediatrice [The Mediator]



KOTV



Canada



My Dead Mom



LoCo Motion Pictures



Canada



Todo se Transforma - Season 4 [Change is Everything]



Warner Bros. Discovery / Buffalo Producciones



Argentina



Sports Documentary

Argentina '78

Disney+ Original Productions / Pampa Films



Argentina



Chasing the Sun 2



T+W



South Africa



It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football



You First Originals



Spain



Whisper / Up & Away Film Entertainment / Prime Video



United Kingdom



Telenovela



Deha [The Good & The Bad]



Ay Yapim



Turkiye



Mania de Voce [Crazy About You]



TV Globo



Brazil



Regreso a Las Sabinas [Return to Las Sabinas]



Diagonal TV / Disney+



Spain



Valle Salvaje



Studio Canal



Spain



TV Movie/Mini-Series



Amar Singh Chamkila



Window Seat Films / Netflix



India



Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb



Sperl Film



Germany



Lost Boys & Fairies



Duck Soup Films



United Kingdom



Vencer o Morir [Victory or Death]



Amazon MGM Studios / Parox S.A.



Chile

The winners will be revealed on November 24 at a ceremony in New York City.