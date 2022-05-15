New Delhi: International Family Day is being observed on Sunday (May 15). On this special occasion, &TV actors visit memory lane and talk about the perks of growing up in large extended families. Actors Siddharth Arora (Mahadev, Baal Shiv), Farhana Fatema (Shanti Mishra, Aur Bhi Kya Chal Raha Hai?), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) share their stories.

Siddharth Arora - Mahadev in &TV’s Baal Shiv says, “For me, family is synonymous with trust, comfort, love, care, happiness, and belonging. We share a relationship from the moment we are born into this world. I come from Varanasi, and there I stayed in a joint family system. In my family, we have many members, and honestly, it is the best way to live. There are shared chores, but people also love and care for each other. The festivities are grand, bringing everyone closer, making the bond stronger and fonder. I feel blessed and fortunate to have been raised in an atmosphere where relationships are valued, and everyone lives in harmony. My family has always been my source of encouragement and support in my career. We always stand up for each other whenever in need. So, this International Family Day, make memories with your family”.

Farhana Fatema - Shanti Mishra in &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, “For a working woman and mother, the joint family system is the best. Though I am shooting for my show in Lucknow, my 10-year-old daughter is taken care of by my mother, brother, and sister-in-law, making me worry-free. I never have a fear that my daughter is alone or if she’s having food on time or finishing her homework on time because my family takes good care of her. My entire family is very supportive and always stands by me in my low times, which gives me a sense of comfort. So, I wish everyone much love and happiness on this international family day. Hold on to each other because you have your family, even when the world is falling apart”.

Kamna Pathak - Rajesh Singh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan share, “My family has always made me feel valued and boosted my confidence whenever I am on stage, academics, or screen. People nowadays believe in and prefer the nuclear family system. However, I was raised in a joint family and have always learned and believed in sharing and caring. My family has been my pillar of strength. I spent my childhood listening to Grandma’s stories, which had many morals, and I still remember the unity of strength example that she always used to give us that a person cannot break a bunch of sticks. But when he tries to break that bunch of sticks, he can break all the sticks. Likewise, I call my dad an energy capsule who can repatriate my sorrows and soothe my pain and not allow me to sit back in the time of trial. My family is my source for overcoming all my social and individual fears, and I will be forever thankful to them. In addition, they taught me to be patient in dealing with others in a graceful and accepting manner. To all, a very happy international family day”.

Vidisha Srivastava - Anita Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai share, “Family is God's most precious and finest gift, and we should not take it for granted. I live in Mumbai with my joint family, my parents, Bhaiya, Bhabhi, and my sister, all living in the same house. Therefore, it is a blessing that I am so closely connected to them; while I am shooting, I am constantly looking forward to returning home and spending time with my family. I always use my day off to cook something beautiful and delicious with my mum or sister. We also arrange trips and holidays. While most people believe that friends are an important aspect of one's life, having friends in one's family is something to treasure, I feel. In a blended family, we learn morals and discipline that have helped me grow into one who can adapt to any environment and interact with anyone. When I am at home, I never feel lonely or upset since everyone is there to cheer me up, from my mother to my siblings. A very Happy Family Day to all of you”.