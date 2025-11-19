Mumbai: Actress Sonali Bendre marked International Men’s Day on Wednesday with a heart melting note dedicated to the three pillars of her life, which includes her father Jit Bendre, husband Goldie Behl, and son Ranveer Behl.

International Men's Day is celebrated annually. It is a global awareness day for many issues that men face, including abuse, homelessness, suicide, and violence.

Taking to Instagram, Sonali shared three pictures. The first had Sonali posing with her father. The second photograph featured her along with Goldie during her getaway in Egypt. The third image had Ranveer lovingly kissing her mother’s forehead

For the caption, Sonali wrote: “The man who raised me, the man who holds me, and the little man who fills my world with wonder. Forever grateful for them #HappyInternationalMensDay Here’s to celebrating them a little extra today, and in the everyday too.”

Sonali was recently seen in the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check”, where she co-hosted alongside Munawar Faruqui.Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerged as the winners, while Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became the runner-ups.

Sonali had her career breakthrough with the romantic action film Diljale in 1996. She was then seen in Duplicate, Major Saab, Zakhm, Sarfarosh, Kadhalar Dhinam, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Preethse, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., and Anahat.

She has since appeared as a judge on various reality shows, including India’s Got Talent and India’s Best Dramebaaz. Later, she starred in the television series Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye and The Broken News.

Sonali first met filmmaker Goldie Behl on the sets of her film Naaraaz starring Mithun Chakraborty. She married Goldie in November 2002 in Mumbai. They welcomed Ranveer in 2005.

She was last seen in the 2022 film Love You Hamesha directed by Kailash Surendranath. It stars Akshaye Khanna and Sonali Bendre. The film was stuck in the cans and remained unreleased for over 21 years.