International Pop Star Karol G Praises Uorfi Javed’s Bold Fashion Choices; Social Media Star Reacts: ‘The Queen Has Spoken'

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed, known for her bold and unapologetic fashion statements, has once again made headlines. The social media star and actress, who recently appeared on the reality show The Traitors hosted by Karan Johar, caught the attention of none other than international pop sensation Karol G.

Uorfi, who never misses a chance to surprise fans with her daring looks, received a shoutout from Karol G for her distinctive fashion sense. Sharing a screenshot of Karol’s message on her social media, Uorfi revealed the singer’s words: “I love the looks you put out always!!!!!!” Reacting to the praise, Uorfi wrote, “The Queen has spoken!”

Recently, Uorfi wowed fans yet again with a dramatic "Cinderella effect" outfit a baby-pink gown featuring rotating spirals and 3D birds creating a fashion moment to remember.

Uorfi Javed Removes Lip Fillers After 9 Years

The star also made waves after revealing her decision to dissolve her lip fillers. In an Instagram video, Uorfi shared her experience, stating that the fillers were "very misplaced." She first got them at the age of 18 and has now chosen to remove them though she added she may get them done again in the future.

In her caption, Uorfi wrote: "No, this is not a filter. I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were very misplaced. I will get them again, but naturally. I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also, it’s very, very important you go to a good doctor for fillers. All these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing. Finally, I found @dr.rickson — trust me, he’s the best."

About 'The Traitors' Season 1

Premiering on June 12, The Traitors has released new episodes every Thursday, quickly becoming a pop culture sensation. The show has sparked fan reactions and theories across social media, adding to its widespread popularity. Strengthening Prime Video’s unscripted lineup, the show has reached viewers in 88% of India’s pin codes.

Set against the majestic backdrop of a palace in Suryagarh, Rajasthan, and hosted by the charismatic Karan Johar, The Traitors – Season One features 20 well-known personalities from the entertainment industry. The cast includes Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed all playing the ultimate game of trust and betrayal.