International Women’s Day 2025: Celebrate strength, freedom, and the unstoppable spirit of womanhood with the perfect playlist. From energetic dance anthems to soul-stirring melodies, Bollywood has given us powerful tracks that embody resilience and empowerment. Whether you’re vibing solo, celebrating with your girl gang, or just soaking in the moment, these songs will set the perfect mood. So, turn up the volume, let the music inspire you, and make this Women’s Day truly unforgettable.

Here’s a list of six songs that make the perfect Women’s Day playlist.

Kudi Nu Nachne De

Kudi Nu Nachne De is the ultimate feel-good anthem, celebrating women’s freedom to express themselves without limits or judgments. Featuring Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, the song exudes pure joy. With Vishal Dadlani’s energetic vocals and Sachin-Jigar’s upbeat composition, it’s a track that makes you want to dance carefree, reminding you to embrace life with happiness and confidence.

Badal Pe Paav Hai

If there’s a song that truly embodies the excitement of chasing dreams, it’s Badal Pe Paav Hai from Chak De! India. Playing at a pivotal moment, it marks a young woman’s realization of her potential. Salim-Sulaiman’s inspiring composition and Hema Sardesai’s powerful vocals make this track a reminder that no dream is too big—because the sky is the limit.

Patakha Guddi

Pure energy—Patakha Guddi is an anthem of freedom! A.R. Rahman’s electrifying composition, paired with the Nooran Sisters’ powerful vocals, creates a song that celebrates fearless, free-spirited women. Featured in Highway, it perfectly mirrors Alia Bhatt’s character as she breaks free from her past and embraces the unknown. If you need a track to uplift and empower, this one’s a must.

Jugni

Few songs capture self-discovery as effortlessly as Jugni from Queen. With Amit Trivedi’s signature folk-meets-modern touch, the track is both soulful and uplifting. As Rani (Kangana Ranaut) embarks on a journey of transformation, the song becomes her anthem of newfound freedom. It’s a reminder to trust yourself, embrace change, and enjoy life’s unexpected moments.

Girls Like To Swing

Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra light up the screen in Girls Like To Swing, while Sunidhi Chauhan’s powerhouse vocals elevate this jazzy, high-energy track from Dil Dhadakne Do. A celebration of confidence and living life on your own terms, its playful vibe and bold lyrics make it the perfect anthem for embracing your individuality. So dance, celebrate, and swing to your own rhythm.

Asmaan Di Pari - Amit Trivedi

'Asmaan Di Pari', featuring Janhvi Kapoor, is a soulful blend of folk and contemporary beats, capturing the spirit of dreams, freedom, and resilience. With its uplifting melody and empowering lyrics, the song encourages self-discovery and ambition. A perfect anthem for Women's Day, it inspires listeners to embrace their journey, break barriers, and soar high with confidence.