Mumbai: International Women's Day is an occasion that recognizes the accomplishments and tenacity of women throughout the world and their achievements in society. On this special occasion, veteran actor Anupam Kher talked about the role of women in the family and society and the importance of women's empowerment.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared, "The first person who comes into the life of a person is a woman in the form of the mother. A mother is the first love of everyone...I was raised in a house where I saw women getting a lot of respect. I personally feel that Women's Day is celebrated every day. I celebrate Women's Day every day. I congratulate everyone today, and it is very important that we empower women..."

International Women's Day is a global day, that falls on March 8 every year and celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher will be seen in Vikram Bhatt's 'Tumko Meri Kasam'. The film is loosely inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics.

'Tumko Meri Kasam' is presented by Mahesh Bhatt, Indira Entertainment, Produced by Indira Entertainment, Shwetambari Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt Sarda are the Project Directors.

It features actors Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol in key roles. Music is by Prateek Walia. The lyrics are by Vikram Bhatt and Shweta Bothra. The music is with Zee. The film will be released on March 21.