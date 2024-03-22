International Writer Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Thoroughly Goofy, Undeniably Seductive,' Article Goes Viral

New Delhi: An article featuring Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral as fans of the star are excitedly sharing it across platforms. Titled The Thoroughly Goofy, Undeniably Seductive, All-in-One Charm of Shah Rukh Khan," the article encapsulates the unparalleled charisma and multifaceted persona of the renowned Bollywood icon.

Published by the prestigious entertainment-and-culture magazine of New York, Vulture, The article talks about his early days as an outsider to his transformation into Bollywood's consummate insider, Shah Rukh Khan's journey is highlighted as a testament to perseverance and excellence.

“He’s the rare outsider to become Bollywood’s consummate insider, a carefully educated convent-school boy in a sea of unworldly nepo babies who know nothing else. This pedigree is also why, they suggested, he’s kept a relatively sterling reputation, free of the rumors of ultrasleazy or violent behavior that attend some peers. In college, Khan began to study acting and left a master’s degree in communications early to pursue an acting career. In his mid-20s, before he was a household name, he married Gauri Chhibber, a hometown sweetheart, a Delhi girl known to him since he was 18 and she was 14, according to an interview he gave in the 2005 BBC documentary The Inner Life of Shah Rukh Khan. They settled in Bombay, the city where his second life began;”

The article not only celebrates Khan's illustrious career but also delves into the enduring relevance of 'Brand SRK' across decades.

“SRK is chameleonic, sensual, even as he stays unerringly poised and polite in interviews and on social media, as if he signed a contract for statesmanlike celebrityhood in blood. At 57, he still conveys a whiff of the unconflicted naïveté of 1990s Bollywood superstardom, when gold was an absolute good and fame an incontrovertible blessing. One nickname, “Brand SRK,” feels all too fitting, if unwittingly so, for a populist golden goose willing to lend his image, name, and endorsement even to products as unsexy as ballpoint pens and air conditioners.”

In this captivating piece, Shah Rukh Khan is hailed as one of the biggest and most versatile heroes of Bollywood, whose enduring appeal and undeniable charm continue to captivate audiences worldwide. He commands a fan following that transcends borders and cultures.

“What is it about SRK? He is at once the biggest and most versatile of Bollywood heroes, a star said to command a larger fan following than any other working actor in the world today, a man who does psychological thriller, screwball comedy, earnest romance, ditzy rom-com, serious biopic, and, lately, testosterone-fueled action.”

The article goes on to Talk about his comeback and success, “In the years since, he has continued his dizzying productivity, even as he’s ridden constant waves of disappearances and comebacks.”