International Yoga Day 2025: Isha Koppikar Shares Inspiring Yoga Routine To Promote Wellness - WATCH

New Delhi: As the world comes together to celebrate International Yoga Day, the ancient Indian practice takes centre stage once again, reminding us of its profound benefits for both body and mind. Observed annually on June 21, the day promotes yoga as a universal tool for wellness, unity, and inner harmony.

This year, leading the charge with elegance and poise is actress and wellness advocate Isha Koppikar, who shared a stunning glimpse of her yoga routine on social media, inspiring thousands to embrace the transformative power of the practice.

In a video posted on the eve of Yoga Day, Koppikar is seen performing a series of asanas in a tranquil setting, captioning the post with, "When the body moves in rhythm, and the breath flows with ease — the being begins to bloom," she effortlessly transitioning between poses with strength, balance, and control. Her calm presence and fluid movements bring to life the essence of yoga, not just as a physical exercise, but as a deeply meditative and healing experience.

Watch her yoga flow here:

Known for her disciplined lifestyle and commitment to holistic health, Koppikar has long been a vocal supporter of yoga. Her latest video reinforces that dedication, blending mindfulness with motion and encouraging her followers to pause, breathe, and reconnect with themselves.

“Do your asanas and don’t forget to breathe,” she urges, an apt reminder in today’s fast-paced world.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: From Arjun Kapoor To Anushka Sharma, Bollywood Celebrities Who Practice Yoga For Wellness, Not Weight Loss

As yoga continues to gain momentum globally, Koppikar's graceful demonstration serves as both inspiration and invitation—to slow down, stretch out, and realign with one’s inner self. On this International Yoga Day, her message resonates loud and clear: wellness is a journey, and yoga is a beautiful way to begin.