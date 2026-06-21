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International Yoga Day 2026: Actor Kubbra Sait shares heartfelt message on self-connection through yoga

International Yoga Day 2026: Actor Kubbra Sait shared a heartfelt message on self-acceptance and mindfulness, saying yoga is less about flexibility and more about reconnecting with oneself through every stage of life's journey.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
International Yoga Day 2026: Actor Kubbra Sait shares heartfelt message on self-connection through yoga
Image Credit: (Image: @kubbrasait/Instagram)

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