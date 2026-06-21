International Yoga Day 2026: Nimrat Kaur calls yoga her 'most meaningful inner journey'

Sharing her photos, Nimrat wrote, “Yoga is no destination, no goal, no sense of perfection. Over the years it’s become the most meaningful inner journey, with simply observing the rhythm of the breath through the stillness of the body.” “Celebrating the best love letter to my body and being today and every day. Happy International Yoga Day everyone!! P.S. The last one is my take on "Sukhaasan." #InternationalYogaDay #FitIndia,” she added.