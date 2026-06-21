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International Yoga Day 2026: Nimrat Kaur calls yoga her 'most meaningful inner journey'

International Yoga Day 2026: Marking International Day of Yoga 2026, Nimrat Kaur shared a heartfelt note about how yoga has transformed her life beyond physical fitness. The actress described it as her "most meaningful inner journey," focused on breath, stillness, and self-awareness.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
International Yoga Day 2026: Nimrat Kaur calls yoga her 'most meaningful inner journey'
Image Credit: Nimrat Kaur, Instagram

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