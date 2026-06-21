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International Yoga Day 2026: Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Suniel Shetty and others celebrate the power of yoga

International Yoga Day 2026: Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty and Neil Nitin Mukesh hailed yoga as a way of life, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the ancient practice globally, and urged people to embrace it for physical and mental well-being.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2026: Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Suniel Shetty and others celebrate the power of yoga
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram/Freepik)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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