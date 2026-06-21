/International Yoga Day 2026: Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Suniel Shetty and others celebrate the power of yoga

International Yoga Day 2026: As the world prepares to celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga, actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in popularising yoga across India and the world.
Speaking to ANI, Shilpa expressed pride in yoga's Indian roots and its growing acceptance globally.
"I feel very proud that yoga belongs to India and that people in the West are adopting it," she said.
The actor credited Prime Minister Modi for bringing yoga into mainstream public discourse and promoting wellness through initiatives such as the Fit India Movement.
"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that he will give importance to yoga. The recognition that yoga has received in today's times is because of him. I would like to thank him for this," she said.
Calling International Yoga Day a meaningful occasion, Shilpa encouraged people to embrace yoga as a lifelong practice rather than a yearly celebration.
"I feel that this is a wonderful day to make the decision that you should adopt yoga in your life and make it a lifestyle," she said.
Supporting the vision of the Fit India Movement, the actor added that citizens must work collectively towards building a healthier nation.
"The movement of Fit India that he started, that dream, we have to make it come true," she said.
A long-time advocate of healthy living, Shilpa has consistently promoted yoga through her fitness initiatives and social media platforms, highlighting its benefits for physical health, mental well-being and emotional balance.
Emphasising the importance of mental wellness, Shilpa said yoga helps individuals stay focused, balanced and positive.
"I want as many people as possible to adopt yoga. Not only as science and exercise, but as a lifestyle. More than physical fitness, I give more importance to mental fitness. Yoga keeps you balanced, focused and positive," she said.
The actor also urged young people to embrace consistency and discipline.
"Without consistency and discipline, you cannot achieve anything in life. Yoga should not be followed merely because it is trendy. You have to make it a lifestyle and respect its philosophy," she added.
As part of the International Yoga Day celebrations, Shilpa is set to headline a public yoga event in Gurugram, where she will conduct a special yoga session for attendees.
Actor Suniel Shetty also underscored the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life, stressing that consistency is key to maintaining fitness.
"It is very important to be consistent to stay fit. Yoga is all about breathing, stretching and life. Pranayams and asanas can help with longevity, weight management and overall wellness," he said.
According to the actor, yoga benefits people of all ages, including children, by helping build patience, improve breathing and manage anxiety and stress.
Suniel also credited Prime Minister Modi for elevating yoga's global profile.
"With the establishment of Yoga Day, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven that yoga belongs to India," he said.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh echoed similar views, describing yoga as an effective tool for mental fitness and emotional balance.
"I believe fitness starts with yourself. If you believe in fitness, then it is very important to be mentally fit, and it is very important to have discipline. Yoga teaches you that," he said.
He noted that yoga helps young people cope with pressure and anxiety by encouraging self-awareness and concentration.
The actor also praised Prime Minister Modi, calling him an inspiration.
"Even today, the kind of energy with which he is moving our country forward, I am sure everyone is learning a lot from him," he said.
Neil further shared that his daughter has started adopting healthy habits, including breathing exercises, stretching and maintaining discipline.
Ahead of International Yoga Day, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev highlighted yoga as a science and technology for inner well-being rather than merely a physical exercise.
He said yoga helps unlock human potential across the dimensions of body, mind, emotion, intelligence and energy.
"If we want to bring human experience to its full potential, yoga is the only way out," Sadhguru said, urging people to dedicate even a few minutes each day to yogic practices.
The theme for International Day of Yoga 2026 is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlighting yoga's role in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing.
The theme comes at a time when increasing life expectancy has placed greater focus on healthy, active and dignified ageing.
Since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India's proposal in 2014 to observe June 21 as International Day of Yoga, celebrations have expanded globally. This year, Yoga Day events are being organised across nearly 2,500 locations worldwide, with participation from more than 210 Indian Missions and Posts, reinforcing yoga's status as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being.
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