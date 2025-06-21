International Yoga Day: Jackky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh Conferred ‘Fit India Couple’ Title By Sports Ministry

New Delhi: One of Bollywood’s fittest couples, actors Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, were conferred the title of ‘Fit India Couple’ during the mega Yogathon held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on World Yoga Day (June 21). The event, titled Fit India Cult Yogathon, was part of the Fit India Movement — a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports aimed at encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, with a focus on fitness and mindful living. The title was presented to the couple by the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

Jackky and Rakul also joined thousands across India in completing one million Surya Namaskars to mark the occasion. In Delhi alone, 1,500 people participated in the event, guided by expert trainers and accompanied by soulful music. The collective spirit of well-being was evident as participants performed Surya Namaskars, meditation, and Yoga Nidra together.

“For me, yoga has always been more than just a way to stay healthy. It is a way of life that creates a balance between the body and mind. It reflects unity, our connection with nature, and a deeper sense of shared humanity. As a vital part of our cultural heritage, I have always seen it as a path to a more peaceful, centred, and fulfilling life,” says Jackky.

Meanwhile, Rakul said that this year’s Yoga Day theme, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, truly highlights how yoga connects personal health with the health of the planet. “I genuinely feel that our well-being is deeply connected to the environment around us. When we take care of nature, we’re also taking care of ourselves. That’s something yoga really helps us understand — it teaches us to live more mindfully, make better choices, and stay in tune with our surroundings. It is a simple practice, but its impact goes far beyond just fitness,” adds Rakul.