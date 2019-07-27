Internet sensation Reena Dwivedi dances to Sapna Choudhary's song, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: PWD officer Reena Dwivedi became an internet sensation during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 when her pictures in a yellow saree went viral. Soon after, people started calling her 'the woman in yellow saree', turning her into a celebrity. The internet is indeed a strange place and anybody can become a celeb overnight, by catching the netizens' eye.

Now, another video of Reena has gone viral in which she can be seen dancing to popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'.

The song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' features popular dancer-singer Sapna Choudhary. It is one of the most popular Haryanvi tracks and is loved by all Sapna's fans.

Sapna became a household name after she participated in one of the most popular shows of Indian television, 'Bigg Boss'. She was seen in season 11 of the show and remained in limelight during her stint.

Some of her other songs include 'Hatt Ja Tau', 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' and 'Love Bite'