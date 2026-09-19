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  • /'iPhone langar' in Chandigarh on THIS date: Rakesh Trehan announces free distribution of iPhone 17

'iPhone langar' in Chandigarh on THIS date: Rakesh Trehan announces free distribution of iPhone 17

Rakesh Trehan, known as 'Raja D King', announced that his viral "iPhone Langar" will be held in Chandigarh on September 22, distributing free iPhone 17 models to lucky winners as a blessed offering.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 09:57 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
'iPhone langar' in Chandigarh on THIS date: Rakesh Trehan announces free distribution of iPhone 17
Image Credit: ANI

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